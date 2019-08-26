AUSTIN, Texas — The Manor Police Department is cracking down on drivers who are bad at parking.

The department shared on Facebook there have been many complaints from members of the community about bad parking in several neighborhoods and Manor police want to take these complaints seriously.

How can you park the wrong way?

Manor police shared photos to educate those on the subject matter by pointing out the right and wrong way to park. They want to remind drivers that parking on the sidewalk or facing the wrong way in traffic is illegal and that if drivers don't fix their ways, they will get a ticket.

Manor Police Department

Starting Monday, officers will begin enforcing parking violations due to the high amount of complaints they have received.

In addition to bad parking, officers will also be looking for vehicles that appear to have been abandoned or parked on the roadway for an extended period of time.

For more information about parking restrictions and rules in Manor, the City has a full outline online.

