Worsening drought doing a number on Central Texas lake levels

Most of the KVUE viewing area is now under the "exceptional" drought category, and Lake Travis is now lower than at this point in 2011.

AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a hot summer across Central Texas, and more critically, it has been a dry summer, and it has shown in the most recent drought monitor that was released earlier Thursday.

The drought monitor shows that nearly all of the KVUE viewing area is now under that dreaded "exceptional" drought, which is the worst level of drought that can be reached.

Additionally, lake levels, especially Lake Travis, have taken huge hits as a result of this drought, but before we delve into that, let's compare this drought to that of this time in 2011, when nearly all of Texas was under the "exceptional" level of drought.

2013 did bring improvements to that drought monitor, with only 2% of the state under the exceptional drought at that time, compared to the 81% of Texas that was under the exceptional at that point in 2011. Currently, nearly 15% of Texas is under that exceptional drought.

However, Lake Travis was actually lower in 2013 compared to 2011, as the cumulative effect of the 2011 drought, combined with the 2013 drought, caused the reservoir to drop further as opposed to being higher with the lesser drought conditions. Currently, the lake is at roughly 38%, which is lower than 2011 but higher than the 30% from this point in 2013.

However, models now point to some drought and heat relief for next week. A cool front is expected to slide into the Lone Star State for Tuesday and Wednesday, which could bring in good rainfall totals, especially in the Hill Country, where an inch to an inch and a half are possible based on latest model data.

Additionally, while not in the KVUE viewing area, places such as Brownwood and San Angelo may receive the heaviest amounts, which could add up to three inches in some places. Depending on runoff into the Colorado River, as well as how rain-starved the soils are in the Big Country, this could help the lake levels at Lake Buchanan as well as Lake Travis.

In the meantime, your extended forecast is below.

