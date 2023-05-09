A possible cold front next week could bring Austin's first highs in the 80s since June

The KVUE Weather Team is monitoring the potential for a cold front next week that could bring some exciting changes to the forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's the moment we've all been waiting for! After a record-hot summer, forecast models are finally hinting at some significant heat relief in the form of a cold front.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until next week for the relief to arrive, but let's talk about what the most recent models are showing.

Record-breaking heat will arrive for the back half of the workweek into the weekend. Our hottest day this week appears to be Friday, with a current forecast around 106. Temperatures start to trend downward over the weekend into the beginning of next week but remain in the triple digits until at least Tuesday.

Tuesday is when things start to get more interesting as a cold front approaches the area. The exact timing of the front will need to be ironed out over the coming days, but it is expected to move through on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The most recent forecast model runs show temperatures dropping into the lower to mid-90s for the middle and end of next week. Some models have temperatures dropping into the 80s! The last time Austin had an afternoon high in the 80s was June 8.

This system won't only ease the heat – it may bring some much-needed rainfall as well. Ahead of and along the front, we could even see some scattered rain chances.

It's important to note there is still plenty of time for the forecast to change. Confidence should become higher over the coming days.

The KVUE Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates on air and online.

In the meantime, here is a look at your extended forecast:

