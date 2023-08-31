Drought Update: Not much change in the monitor this week

Rains from Tropical Storm Harold missed Central Texas, leaving the region in the "exceptional" category.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's Thursday, which means a new drought monitor has been released.

Although we did get some good rains Sunday evening as well as during Tropical Storm Harold last Tuesday, we did not see the improvement in the drought monitor that we were hoping for.

When it comes to drought conditions, the entirety of the KVUE viewing area remains unchanged from last week. However, areas to the south and west, mainly west of San Antonio, saw improvements, largely as a result of Harold.

With all that said, we do not foresee any good rain chances in the next seven days, so expect further worsening of the drought conditions, which have resulted in water restrictions, burn bans and swimming spots closures due to low water levels.

Additionally, highs will be in the triple digits for a while, so it's important that you stay hydrated and limit strenuous activity outside, even if there are no heat alerts present.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on your forecast. In the meantime, your basically rain-free 7-day forecast is below:

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | TikTok

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube