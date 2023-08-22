Blue Hole Regional Park temporarily closes swimming area due to low water levels

Visitors who purchased day passes for the swimming area during the closure will receive full refunds.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Blue Hole Regional Park is closing its swimming area for two weeks, effective Aug. 21, because of low water levels.

The City of Wimberley said while E. coli levels remain within normal ranges, insufficient water depth at Cypress Creek, which flows through Blue Hole Regional Park, has made swimming unsafe. The City said Cypress Creek is approximately two feet below its normal level in the park's swimming area.



"We understand the disappointment and frustration that this early closure brings to our community," said Richard Shaver, director of Wimberley's Parks and Recreation Department. "This decision was not taken lightly, and we want to assure our visitors that their safety will always be our highest priority."

The City said the conditions will be reviewed again in two weeks and further closures could be possible. However, the City said there is hope that the situation will improve and the swimming area can reopen soon.

Visitors who purchased day passes for the swimming area during the closure will receive full refunds "as promptly as possible," according to the City.

Updates on the water situation at Blue Hole Regional Park will be shared via the City's official communication channels. The parks' other amenities – including hike and bike trails, picnic areas, playscapes and sports courts – remain open and free. Barbecue grills are closed due to Hays County's burn ban.

The public may direct any questions or concerns to parks@cityofwimberley.com.

Many Central Texas cities are currently under some form of water restrictions.

