AUSTIN, Texas — Here's a look at the latest satellite and tracking information for Hurricane Dorian. The tracking information will be updated by the National Hurricane Center at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m., 1 a.m., 4 a.m., 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Dorian is near Puerto Rico right now and will be over warmer waters of the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday night. The environment north of Puerto Rico includes less wind shear and less drier air, so Dorian is expected to get stronger in the coming days as it moves to the northwest. The latest track has Dorian strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane west of the Bahamas by Thursday night, then a major Category 3 hurricane east of the coast of Florida by Saturday afternoon. Interest from the Florida Keys to the Outer Banks of North Carolina should monitor this storm. Landfall in either Florida or Georgia is expected either late Sunday or early Monday.

Here's a look at the latest model data for Hurricane Dorian for the next 6 days. Although models are now taking Dorian into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week, the storm is currently not a threat to Texas, although this is something we should monitor in the coming days.

Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

