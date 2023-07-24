Hazy, hot weather all week for Central Texas

Hot, dry and hazy weather takes hold this week as Saharan dust returns to Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — This July is now officially the hottest on record through July 25, with an average temperature of 90.8 degrees. This beats out last July by a slim margin, but we don't see this changing through the end of the month, with more triple-digit heat in the forecast.

In fact, there's not a whole lot to say about this forecast. It's just going to be hot and mainly dry with afternoon temperatures in the 104 to 107-degree range each afternoon.

Wednesday will bring a very slim 10% chance for rain southeast of Austin due to the "sea breeze" off the Gulf, but otherwise, the forecast will be completely dry. We expect a high temperature around 103 in Austin on Wednesday. Some of the "coolest" spots in the Hill Country could manage to stay in the upper 90s.

Regardless, please continue to take your hot weather precautions and be sure to stay hydrated!

Aside from the heat, we expect hazy sunshine this week as another plume of Saharan dust blows into Central Texas. We don't expect major implications for our air quality, but the air quality index could fall to the "moderate" category for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Wildfire risks continue this week for Central Texas with rapidly worsening drought and hot, dry weather. All of our KVUE counties are now under burn bans, so please avoid outdoor burning. Burn bans last for 90 days unless otherwise reported, and fines can be up to $500.

The KVUE Weather Team will continue to monitor this developing forecast closely.

In the meantime, the extended forecast can be found below:

