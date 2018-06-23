As the temperature gauge climbs through the weekend and into next week, it's imperative that we not only dress in light-colored clothing, limit our outdoor adventures in direct sunlight, but also hydrate.

But what about those that have to be outside in the heat for an extended period of time?

With temperatures expected to near or hit 100 degrees the next couple of days, our body's ability to cool itself will be challenged. Here's a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illnesses common on days where these temperatures occur.

Heat Exhaustion

Excessive Sweating

Nausea or Cramps

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

Weakness or Confusion

Rapid Heartbeat

Pale or Clammy Skin

Muscle Cramping

Dark-Colored Urine

Heat Stroke

Hot, Red, or Dry Skin

High body temperature of 103 or higher

Fast, strong pulse

Confusion

Slurred Speech

Seizures

Losing Consciousness (Coma)

WHAT TO DO:

Know your risks: your ability to cope with high temperatures depends on your central nervous system. Young people do not yet have a fully developed central nervous system and older adults, run the risk of a deteriorating one which is why they tend to be more at risk.

Seek air conditioning: know where you can take cover in the event that you're feeling fatigued or needing a drink of water.

Sun exposure: protect your skin with an SPF-30 lotion.

Clothing: remember to take along a hat, loose fitting clothing, and light-colored clothing.

Where are you?: when parked in the sun, temperatures inside your vehicle can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes. Keep track of your pets and small children so as to not leave them behind in the car.

© 2018 KVUE