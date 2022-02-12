Drought situation improving across Central Texas

Lake Buchanan has risen as a result of recent rainfall.

TEXAS, USA — If you've noticed recently, we've seen quite a bit of rainfall over these past few weeks, as we've had more moisture available as well as the necessary lifting mechanisms to make that happen.

In fact, for the month of November, we finished well above our average for the month, which is just under three inches, but we finished a hair over four inches.

While we received quite a bit of rainfall during the month of November, we still finished well below average for the meteorological fall period, as that average is a hair under 10 inches, but we finished at 6.79 inches. This was spurred on by a September where we didn't even record a half of an inch of rain, and a below-average month in October, although there were some improvements.

Thus, while there were some improvements to the drought situation in Central Texas, there are still areas, such as Hays, southern Blanco and southeastern Gillespie counties, that are still under the exceptional drought category, despite many other areas being either only abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.

With the rain totals we've seen across Central Texas, it's no coincidence that our Highland Lakes system has somewhat benefited from the rainfall. In fact, Lake Buchanan has risen to 61% of full pool, up from earlier this year.

It's important to note that Lake Travis has also seen some modest improvements in lake levels, but Lake Buchanan is in an earlier stage of flowing in the Colorado River than Lake Travis, so any benefit from the latter will come later.

We expect maybe a few showers for your Friday and early Saturday, as well as early sections of midweek.

A full look at your 7-day forecast is below: