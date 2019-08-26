AUSTIN, Texas — Here's a look at the latest satellite and tracking information for Hurricane Dorian. The tracking information will be updated by the National Hurricane Center at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m., 1 a.m., 4 a.m., 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Dorian is now well on its way back into the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic and slated to grow in size and strength leading into the Labor Day weekend. The environment north of the Greater Antilles includes less wind shear and less dry air, so Dorian is expected to get stronger as it moves to the northwest around 13 mph.

The latest track has Dorian strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane later Thursday evening, then to a Category 3 by Friday afternoon and a major Category 4 hurricane east of the Bahamas by Sunday afternoon. Landfall in Florida is expected on Labor Day Monday.

Here's a look at the latest model data for Hurricane Dorian for the next seven days. The consensus is that the hurricane strikes Florida. The storm is currently not a threat to Texas.

Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

