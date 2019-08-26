AUSTIN, Texas — Here's a look at the latest satellite and tracking information for Hurricane Dorian. The tracking information will be updated by the National Hurricane Center at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m., 1 a.m., 4 a.m., 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Dorian is now north of Puerto Rico and will be over warmer waters of the Atlantic Ocean through the rest of the week. The environment north of the Greater Antilles includes less wind shear and less drier air, so Dorian is expected to get stronger in the coming days as it moves to the northwest. The latest track has Dorian strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane by Thursday evening, then a major Category 3 hurricane east of the coast of the Bahamas by Saturday evening. Interest from the Florida Keys to the Outer Banks of North Carolina should monitor this storm. Landfall in either Florida or Georgia is expected either late Sunday or early Labor Day Monday.

Here's a look at the latest model data for Hurricane Dorian for the next seven days. Although models are now taking Dorian into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week, the storm is currently not a threat to Texas.

Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

KVUE

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Stay up to date with the latest by downloading KVUE's new app and following KVUE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Round Rock ISD's Cedar Ridge HS offering 'Adulting 101' class to teach basic life skills

Neighbors and family members call for change to Slaughter Lane crossing after recent fatal crashes

Manor police cracking down on bad parking

New 300-acre park planned for East Austin

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans

Family: Newlyweds killed in accident minutes after getting married