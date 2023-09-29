First taste of fall on the way for Central Texas

A cold front is forecast to bring our coolest stretch of temperatures since May.

AUSTIN, Texas — Astronomical fall officially started on Sept. 23, but it still feels like summer in Central Texas.

However, exciting changes are on the way for people who enjoy fall temperatures.

Before we get to the cooldown, we'll have to make it through another hot weekend with afternoon highs in the mid-90s. While an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out, most will remain dry on Saturday and Sunday.

Changes to our forecast start to arrive around the middle of next week. A cold front is expected to move into Central Texas late Wednesday into Thursday.

Ahead of the front, we'll be monitoring scattered rain chances on Wednesday. Scattered to widespread rain is forecast to linger for Thursday morning before hopefully clearing out ahead of next weekend.

How will this cold front impact our temperatures? After a long streak of above-average heat days, temperatures are forecast to fall into the mid- and lower 80s on Thursday and Friday. This could be great news for people attending the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. This could potentially be our coolest stretch of temperatures since May!

There is still plenty of time for the details in this forecast to change since it's fairly far out, but we'll continue to monitor and provide updates over the coming days.

In the meantime, here's a look at your 7-day forecast:

