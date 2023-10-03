Here's your forecast for the Red River Rivalry

Here's what you can expect if you are headed up to Dallas for the game.

DALLAS — If you are headed up to the Red River Showdown this weekend to see the Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners, here's a full weekend forecast for the Dallas area.

A cold front moving through Central and North Texas will cause a big cooldown as we head into the weekend. Thankfully, the rain that is attached to it will be past the region by Friday. So Cotton Bowl goers will not have to worry about the football game being a washout.

Since high pressure will be sinking in across the region, it is possible the late morning kickoff could be on the cooler side. It's expected to be about 67 degrees at kickoff before temperatures warm up into the lower 70s by the early afternoon.

The slightly cooler temperatures will also be accompanied by some breeziness too. Two of the models show that gusts could range from 20 to maybe even 30 mph throughout Saturday morning in Dallas.

You can leave the raincoat at home, but a sweatshirt would be a great addition to the trip!

