CapMetro offering new fare program for low-income families

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) has rolled out a new fare program to help low-income Austin residents take advantage of its services.

It's called Equifare, and it will use either a physical or virtual AMP card. The program is available for households with income below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level or those enrolled in one or more social services programs.

Riders will be eligible for Equifare if they are enrolled in one of the following eligible programs:

Medicaid program

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Telephone Lifeline Program

Travis County Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP)

Medical Access Program (MAP)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH)

According to CapMetro's website, for the fare cap to work, riders must first meet a daily cap such as "the equivalent of the cost of a single daily pass in single rides." Then you can ride the rest of the service day for free.

The website also states that after the rider meets the equivalent cost of a 31-day pass in single rides, the rest of the month is free until a new month starts.

Riders who apply and are approved for the program will be enrolled for 24 months. After that, they can re-enroll for the program.

Those interested in joining the program must apply through CapMetro's website and answer a series of questions.

If you don't qualify for Equifare, CapMetro also offers Reduced Fare. This program is for seniors and riders with disabilities. The public transit company states that people who are eligible for both programs will be offered the Reduced Fare program because the price is cheaper.

For more information about different fares and passes, check out CapMetro's website.