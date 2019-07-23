AUSTIN, Texas — Some drivers could soon travel a little faster along Mopac.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is considering increasing the speed limit from 65 mph to 70 mph for those who ride the express lanes.

This would be an 11-mile stretch. The express lanes run from Parmer Lane to Cesar Chavez.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is also looking at changing the minimum speed to 55 miles per hour. Staff is making these decisions based on a speed study. They think this could reduce the number of crashes and meet people's expectations on the tolls.

RELATED: What the Beep: Why is a lane on MoPac used only for exiting?

These express lanes opened less than two years ago. According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, reports from this time in 2018 showed the use of toll lanes going up. If the agency decides to move forward with this, it's expected to cost $80,000. That money will be used to cover the cost of new speed signs.



Since the express lanes opened, drivers have had to drive 65 miles an hour like the rest of traffic. This would change that. The staff is recommending this to the board at Wednesday’s meeting.

WATCH: Why are MoPac, 360 called 'loops' if they aren't loops?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video shows Downtown Austin shooting on Seventh Street that left woman injured

STOP THAT LICKING: This Texas Police department suggests another way to stop the 'Blue Bell lickers'

Unseasonably cool and dry conditions arriving to Central Texas