A shooting in Downtown Austin over the weekend left one person injured and it was all caught on camera.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. early Sunday morning near the ARCH, which is on Seventh Street and Red River.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube, shows a group of people fighting when a man pulls out a gun and starts shooting. The video shows the man firing the gun thee times near a woman's leg.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content some viewers might find disturbing.

According to the Austin Police Association, the victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Dell Seton.

According to an arrest affidavit, Reginald Michael Lee is believed to be responsible for shooting the woman. The victim reportedly told police she was talking to her brother at Teji's restaurant when she later noticed he had a gun. The affidavit said the incident was a continuation of something that had happened at Teji's the week before.

Another shooting took place Saturday at 10:30 p.m. near Turtle Creek Boulevard and South First Street. Police are also investigating that incident

We have reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information. Check back for updates.

