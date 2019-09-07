AUSTIN, Texas — It's not often we get excited about weather in the month of July here in Texas. High pressure, which has dominated our forecast for over a week, has shifted to the west, allowing a weak front to move into the area Monday night.

After a few passing showers Tuesday morning, we'll see a lot of sunshine as clouds break apart for the afternoon. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees cooler than normal with afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

kvue

While temperatures in the 90s may still seem very warm, the dewpoint (a measurement of moisture in the atmosphere) will be dropping into the 50s, making for much more comfortable conditions by Tuesday.

A cold front will bring more comfortable conditions in starting Tuesday.

KVUE

Highs will remain below average through Thursday with temperatures in the low 90s.

kvue

Don't forget to download the KVUE app so you can get the forecast while you are on the go. Also, be sure to follow KVUE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Road changes could impact businesses along Burnet

Grand Prairie ISD superintendent dies after motorcycle crash

An affordable senior housing complex is coming to Round Rock

Liberty Hill family wants pit bull removed from neighborhood after it killed their dog