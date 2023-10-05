Heavy traffic delays impact Austin flyers after crash on State Highway 71

TxDOT Austin first posted about the crash at around 6 a.m. Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A crash on State Highway 71 is causing major headaches for travelers trying to get to and from the Austin Bergstrom-International Airport (AUS) Thursday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation's Austin district first posted about the crash at around 6 a.m., saying that all lanes were closed on westbound SH 71 at Spirit of Texas Drive. At around 8:30 a.m., the Austin Transportation Department said that part of the highway remained closed and drivers in southeast Austin were continuing to see "excessive" delays.

AUS said the delays are impacting travelers. At around 8:15 a.m., the airport said due to the crash on SH 71, traffic exiting the airport was backed up to the departure level, causing back-ups for those dropping off travelers flying out of AUS.

❗️ Due to the severe collision on Highway 71 this morning, traffic exiting the airport is backed up to the departures level, causing back-ups for those dropping off travelers flying out.



— Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) October 5, 2023

A short time later, at around 8:40 a.m., the airport said traffic was still heavy in the area, with delays backing up onto the terminal curbside. AUS said those dropping travelers off can do so on the lower level arrivals curbside, which AUS said is less congested compared to the upper level.

Live Look: Traffic is still heavy driving out of AUS with delays backing up onto the terminal curbside.



You can drop off travelers on the lower level, arrivals curbside, which is less congested as the upper-level at this time. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) October 5, 2023

This comes as a very busy weekend at the airport begins, as the Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off. The airport said on Wednesday that it expects hundreds of thousands of travelers this weekend. AUS said it will tally up the weekend's numbers on Monday, but there were 153,000 departing travelers Thursday through Monday of last year.

Airport officials are recommending that travelers arrive at least two and half hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights. Check out more travel tips from the airport.