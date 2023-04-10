Catch shows, not sniffles during ACL Fest 2023

A local allergist offered tips for how to beat pesky allergy symptoms during the festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is just days away and festival-goers will be walking in with excitement, ready to see their favorite artists. However, they could be going home with a runny nose, watery eyes and scratchy throat due to allergens in the air.

"If you're allergic to any of those three, then you'll have a hard time, whether you're at ACL or just outside in general. And you'll have the allergy symptoms that we're all familiar with. Alternatively, if you have asthma, you can also have an asthma flare up during those times," Parekh said.

Symptoms of allergies include nasal congestion, sneezing, itchy eyes and a sore throat. Parekh said now is the time to start taking allergy medication to help alleviate those symptoms. It's also best to be consistent and take medication on a daily basis.

"The time doesn't matter as much, as long as you're consistent and doing it regularly. And in fact, if you've been to an allergist and you know you're allergic to ragweed and they've confirmed it, you really want to be using your meds a couple of weeks before the season starts. It really needs to be in you prior to the onset of symptoms" Parekh said.

Cetirizine and loratadine medications – like Zyrtec and Claritin, respectively – are good options, as are nasal sprays. However, because some of nasal sprays don't necessarily kick in super fast, it's recommended to keep using them every morning.

Potential rain in the forecast could be a solution for people, depending on what they're allergic to. Parekh said rain could bring down the pollen, but for mold, it's a gamble. In wet, rain conditions, mold may still linger or even worsen.

For those suffering from allergies, facial coverings like a mask or bandana can help block particles. People with asthma are advised to use their inhaler and to bring it with them to the festival.

According to ACL's website, over-the-counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for each day. The bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.

