Forecast: Austin City Limits Music Festival Weekend 1

Plenty of weather changes are expected through the end of the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits is here. On Friday, thousands of festivalgoers will be on their way to Zilker Park. Through the middle of the week, there will be a cold front pushing across the area. Thankfully, the worst of the weather-related issues will happen before the festivities begin.

Here's a look at what you can anticipate for the coming weekend.

Friday, Oct. 6:

The cold front will be pushing southeast of the region on Friday. There may be a slight chance for a few showers and isolated sprinkles in the morning and early afternoon hours, but as the day wears on, conditions should become drier.

With widespread rains from Thursday, there's a good chance some areas will be muddy, so we'd recommend bringing shoes you don't mind getting dirty.

There will be a noticeable difference in the temperatures outside, with morning temperatures in the mid-70s. High temperatures throughout the afternoon could climb into the mid-80s at the warmest, with a mix of sun and clouds hanging out most of the day.

As high pressure moves in behind the cold front, gusty winds will be something eventgoers must be aware of for Friday and Saturday.

As wind flow remains out of the north and east, cooler temperatures can be expected late Friday night. It will be nice to have a light jacket handy. Temperatures Friday night will cool to the mid- and lower 70s around 10 p.m. when performances are set to end.

Saturday, Oct. 7:

High pressure will continue to settle across Central Texas on Saturday. North winds and clear skies will cool temperatures further. Concerts beginning around noon could be on the chilly side for some folks, and late afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid-70s. Gusts are expected to be anywhere from 15 mph to 30 mph.

Gustier weather should calm in time for evening performances, making way for a cool night in Austin. After sunset, temperatures will return to the 60s. If you are in the crowd you may not get chilly, but those hanging back on the lawn on Saturday night may want to think about a light jacket or blanket while enjoying the music.

Sunday, Oct. 8:

Day 3 of ACL will be the best weather you get all weekend. Winds should stay on the calm side the majority of the day, while mostly clear skies warm the region a bit more compared to Saturday. Afternoon highs should range through the mid- and upper 70s.

After sunset, the air will cool some, but will probably stay in the lower 70s until the later acts finish up around 10 p.m.

Grace Thronton on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram