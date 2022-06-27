Average Austin gas prices fell 9.1 cents last week

Monday had an average gas price of $4.56 per gallon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Average Austin gas prices sat at $4.56 per gallon Monday after they fell 9.1 cents per gallon this past week, according to GasBuddy price reports.

On Sunday, the cheapest Austin gas station had prices of $4.29 per gallon, and the most expensive gas station had prices of $5.68 per gallon. The state's most expensive station also offered $5.68 per gallon on Sunday, but the cheapest station had prices of $3.99 per gallon.

Austin's average gas prices on June 27 of last year sat at $2.69 per gallon, a noticeable contrast to Monday's prices. 2020 had the lowest June 27 price of the last 10 years with $1.89 per gallon.

Compared to just last month, Austin gas prices have increased by 32.1 cents per gallon.

Nationally, average gas prices fell 8.8 cents per gallon this past week for a Monday average of $4.88 per gallon.