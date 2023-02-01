Bicyclist recovering after colliding into an Austin police car early Monday morning

The bicyclist was taken to Dell Seton Hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the officer was determined to be okay following the collision.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after colliding into the front of an Austin police car early Monday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), a bicyclist hit the front of an APD cruiser around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 in front of the Northchase apartment complex on West Rundberg Lane, located in North Austin.

The officer was traveling westbound on West Rundberg Lane before the bicyclist collided with the vehicle, causing the windshield of the cruiser to be broken.

The crash investigation is ongoing and there is a marker on the side of the road indicating where the crash occurred. West Rundberg Lane was closed shortly after the incident, but it has been reopened to ongoing traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.