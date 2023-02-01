Two vehicle collision late Sunday night leaves one person dead, six hospitalized

One of the adults involved died at 1:53 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 following the collision. According to APD, one person is in custody for intoxicated manslaughter.

AUSTIN, Texas — A collision on United States 183 highway in the evening on Sunday has left one person dead and six people in the hospital.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), officers received a call that a collision involving two vehicles had occurred on northbound US-183 near McCaul Lane to Montopolis Drive around 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they identified that the vehicles involved were a Dodge Neon and a Honda. APD stated that one of the vehicles was stopped on the side of the road in the northbound lane when the other vehicle collided into it, but there are no details as to which car was stopped.

US-183 northbound was shut down during the incident, but it has since been reopened.

Seven people were injured during the collision, including two children. Three adults were taken to a South Austin hospital, one adult was taken to Dell Seton and the two children were taken to Dell Children's hospital shortly after the incident.

One of the adults involved died at 1:53 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 following the collision. According to APD, one person is in custody for intoxicated manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.