2 killed in crash involving semi-truck, vehicle on SH 71

DEL VALLE, Texas — Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on State Highway 71 late Monday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 11:20 p.m. that medics and crews with Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department were on the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and a vehicle, with at least three patients involved. Two patients were pinned in their vehicle but had been extricated.

A few minutes later, ATCEMS said medics had CPR in progress on two patients.

Just before 11:50 p.m., ATCEMS said two adult patients had been declared dead at the scene after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The third patient refused EMS transport.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

