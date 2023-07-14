x
1 person killed in early morning crash on SH 45 near Turnerville Road

Due to the crash, northbound State Highway 45 was shut down at Turnerville Road early Friday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash on State Highway 45 early Friday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH 45, approximately two miles west of Turnerville Road, at around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around that same time that medics were responding to a crash involving a pinned-in adult patient and a vehicle fully engulfed with active fire.

The preliminary DPS investigation indicates that a pickup truck and a four-door vehicle collided on the northbound lanes of SH 45. As a result, the driver of the four-door vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was transported by STAR Flight to a hospital in Austin.

DPS said that northbound SH 45 was shut down at Turnerville Road Friday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office also said just after 3 a.m. that its deputies were working the crash and that eastbound lanes would be closed for an extended period of time.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

