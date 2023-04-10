Austin Resource Recovery challenges residents to reduce single-use plastic

ARR created a month-long challenge that allows residents to be more cognizant of the plastic they consume when going about their day-to-day tasks

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) wants the residents of Central Texas to participate in a challenge to celebrate Earth Month while reducing the use of single-use plastics.

ARR created a month-long challenge that allows residents to be more cognizant of the plastic they consume when going about their day-to-day tasks. To participate in the challenge, ARR suggests residents:

Refuse single-use plastics

Reuse plastic items whenever possible

Recycle single-use plastic products when you're done using them

A 2021 study found that Americans use around one trillion disposable food service items every year. The study also found that every day, Americans use half a billion disposable, drinking straws every day. ARR challenges residents to consider going straw-less at restaurants and opting out of plasticware and single-use condiments to combat the statistics provided in the study.

One way to cut down on single-use items is to use a reusable water bottle - which saves an average of 156 plastic water bottles every year. When recycling, ARR recommends residents chose to not bag items in their recycling bins. Instead, leave all recyclables loose and dry in the container.

During the challenge, residents can bring their single-use plastics to one of the many locations during a variety of events throughout April:

April 11 from 3-5 p.m. at the Austin Public Library, Menchaca Branch

April 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Care Creation Fair at Triumphant Love Lutheran Church

April 18 from 3-5 p.m. at the Austin Public Library, University Hills Branch

April 21 from 3-5 p.m. at the Austin Public Library, North Village Branch

In addition to dropping off single-use plastics, residents are encouraged to attend two festivals that ARR is hosting to repurpose plastic bags and bottles. Those festivals will be:

April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Earth Day Jubilee at International Shores

April 23 from 12-4 p.m. at the Green Fest at Waterloo Greenway

Residents can also download the Austin Recycles App or use the "What Do I Do With..." tool provided by ARR to check which recyclables are actually accepted in their blue curbside recycling cart.