Following ice storm, some Central Texas cities offering tree limb disposal

Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city services and outside help.

Following this week’s ice storm, cities within Central Texas are offering resources for residents to dispose of tree limbs and other debris.

Within the City of Kyle, residents can dispose of tree limbs, brush and other debris from their yards at a four different locations across the City. Residents can dispose of any excess landscaping between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.

City officials have arranged the following dumpsters to dispose the excess brush into:

Steeplechase Park, located at 295 Hallie Dr.

Waterleaf Park, located at 721 – 551 Abundance Ln.

Gregg-Clarke Park, located at 1231 – 1301 W. Center St.

Lake Kyle Park, located at 700 Lehman Rd.

In Pflugerville, city and extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) residents who have also been impacted by downed trees and branches will have two locations to dispose of the debris.

In addition to the locations, residents can opt-in for curbside pickup to residents that are Waste Connection customers. If residents are eligible, they can place tree limbs, brush and other debris on their curbs for a two-week period, during the weeks starting on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.

For residents that are not Waste Connection customers and do not have access to the curbside pickup option, they are able to dispose of their debris from Feb. 6-20 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Pflugerville Recycle Center, located at 15500 Sun Light Near Way

Pfennig Park, located at 1301 W. Pfennig Ln.

103 W. Railroad Ave.