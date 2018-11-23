LAWRENCE, Kansas — It wasn’t always smooth sailing, but the Texas Longhorns did enough to get the win against Kansas and solidify their spot in the Big 12 Championship game next Saturday.

The Longhorns started out solid on both sides of the ball. The Texas defense forced a 3-and-out on its first drive, and the offense quickly settled into the end zone to follow.

Sam Ehlinger and Collin Johnson hooked up for a 26-yard score when Ehlinger threaded the needle to Johnson who made a huge catch.

Texas was dominant in the first quarter but only had seven points to show for it.

For five drives, the teams would trade punts, and then the streak was over. Sam Ehlinger was picked off by Najee Stevens-McKenzie,which ended his streak of consecutive passes without an interception at 308. Fortunately for Texas it would not turn into Kansas points.

By the end of the first half, Texas held the lead 7-0, with the only scoring coming on the Longhorns’ opening drive.

Midway through the third quarter the Longhorns would break out of their rut. Tre Watson broke off a 31-yard rush to set up Texas at the 5-yard line. The very next play, Ehlinger found tight end Andrew Beck for a 5-yard touchdown. Texas led 14-0 with 8:40 left in the third.

The Longhorns would really break away with a minute remaining in the third quarter when Ehlinger rushed in for his 11th touchdown of the year. That stretched the lead 21-0.

The Longhorn defense had its first breakdown to start the fourth quarter when Pooka Williams busted loose for a 57-yard touchdown. That put the Hawks on the board, 21-7.

On the ensuing possession, despite Ehlinger committing his second turnover of the game, his defense came to the rescue. Jeffrey McCulloch came up with a huge pick and returned it 65 yards to give Texas the ball back and thwart a Kansas threat. That turnover would result in a field goal and a 24-7 lead.

The Longhorns wern't in the clear just yet. Peyton Bender found Daylon Charlot who made an incredible catch completing a 31-yard touchdown to pull the Jayhawks within 10 points with 3:27 left in the game.

Then after recovering the onside kick, Kansas had the ball back with 3:07 to go, down 24-14.

While Kansas was driving, true freshman Anthony Cook delivered a huge sack of Peyton Bender. The Jayhawks would settle for a field goal.

After a failed onside kick, Texas would kneel it out from there. The Longhorns pull out the road win, 24-17.

Texas will face the winner of No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 West Virginia in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sooners and Mountaineers kickoff in Morgantown, West Virginia at 7 p.m. tonight.

