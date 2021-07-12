New soccer 'mini pitch' opens in Montopolis neighborhood

Organizers hope the transformed space will encourage youth and anyone interested in soccer to get out and be active.

AUSTIN, Texas — Families and soccer fans can try out a new state-of-the-art "mini pitch" that opened up to the public on Tuesday.

It's at Civitan Park in the Montopolis neighborhood.

The new soccer mini pitch was made possible by the 4ATX Foundation and its partners. The nonprofit groups want the renovated space to be a place where the community can make connections through soccer.

“By building these small soccer courts in their neighborhood, so that play becomes the easy choice for them to participate, play with their friends, build community – all those things that matter,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

Earlier this afternoon @4ATXFoundation and their partners unveiled a new state-of-the-art soccer mini-pitch for the community to enjoy. It’s located at Civitan Park in the Montopolis neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/zFUccTcS1N — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) December 7, 2021

Organizers hope the transformed space will encourage youth and anyone interested in soccer to get out and be active.

“Now as things become safer to come out and come out of your house and connect with people, we're so thrilled to be able to offer this new space,” said Kaitlin Mauro, VP of community impact at Austin FC. “We think that soccer is the perfect way to get people out and about and connecting.”

This is the third "mini pitch" built in Austin in partnership with the 4ATX Foundation and Austin FC.