VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders, Jared Stroud looking to bring energy to team

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is Matthew McConaughey visiting the supporter group chant practice. You can watch the VerdeVUE Pod in the YouTube video below.
KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and below-average singing.
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.
In episode 4, Austin FC midfielder Jared Stroud joins Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers and KVUE Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia to talk about the upcoming game against the Seattle Sounders, the effect of the eight-game road trip on the team, growing up in the New Jersey/New York area and moving to Austin and the competitive grittiness he developed having three brothers.
TIME CODES:
- 0:30 – Where are Jake's headphones?
- 1:30 – Austin FC vs. Nashville SC recap
- 4:45 – Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders preview
- 7:00 – Brad "Stonewall" Stuver makes another incredible one-on-one save
- 9:30 – Austin FC players that have over performed, exceeded expectations
- 12:20 – Austin FC midfielder Jared Stroud joins VerdeVUE Pod
- 13:00 – Jared Stroud on bringing energy and a spark as a sub
- 13:30 – Jared Stroud on his relationship / familiarity with Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna
- 14:50 – Jared Stroud on the struggles of starting the MLS season with eight straight road games
- 16:30 –Jared Stroud on playing MLS point leader, Seattle Sounders
- 17:50 – Jared Stroud on where he gets his grittiness from / growing up in northeast with three brothers
- 19:00 – Jared Stroud talks about his goal that was called back due to VAR
- 20:45 – Jared Stroud on his role on Austin FC
- 22:00 – Jared Stroud on living in Austin compared to New York
- 23:00 – Brittany asks Jared Stroud her RAPID FIRE questions
- 27:45 – Jared Stroud on the competitiveness of backyard soccer games in the Stroud household
- 34:15 – More energy, more energy, more energy!
- 35:00 – What does Seattle do well? Austin FC comes into match needing a result
- 40:30 – Austin FC tickets breakdown
- 43:00 – Austin FC has another game rescheduled to be a nationally-televised matchup
- 46:00 – Get your Austin FC content at kvue.com/austinfc
- 46:50 – BLOOPERS!
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Austin FC releases goalkeeper kit after superfan embarked on entertaining, persistent #ReleaseTheKit Twitter campaign