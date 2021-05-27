VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders, Jared Stroud looking to bring energy to team

Austin FC midfielder Jared Stroud joins the VerdeVUE Pod to talk about the upcoming game against the Seattle Sounders and moving to Austin from the northeast.

KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights ... to previewing the next game ... and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and below-average singing.

In episode 4, Austin FC midfielder Jared Stroud joins Senior Digital Sports Producer Paul Livengood, KVUE Cultural Reporter Brittany Flowers and KVUE Sports Reporter/Anchor Jake Garcia to talk about the upcoming game against the Seattle Sounders, the effect of the eight-game road trip on the team, growing up in the New Jersey/New York area and moving to Austin and the competitive grittiness he developed having three brothers.

TIME CODES:

0:30 – Where are Jake's headphones?

1:30 – Austin FC vs. Nashville SC recap

4:45 – Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders preview

7:00 – Brad "Stonewall" Stuver makes another incredible one-on-one save

9:30 – Austin FC players that have over performed, exceeded expectations

12:20 – Austin FC midfielder Jared Stroud joins VerdeVUE Pod

13:00 – Jared Stroud on bringing energy and a spark as a sub

13:30 – Jared Stroud on his relationship / familiarity with Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna

14:50 – Jared Stroud on the struggles of starting the MLS season with eight straight road games

16:30 –Jared Stroud on playing MLS point leader, Seattle Sounders

17:50 – Jared Stroud on where he gets his grittiness from / growing up in northeast with three brothers

19:00 – Jared Stroud talks about his goal that was called back due to VAR

20:45 – Jared Stroud on his role on Austin FC

22:00 – Jared Stroud on living in Austin compared to New York

23:00 – Brittany asks Jared Stroud her RAPID FIRE questions

27:45 – Jared Stroud on the competitiveness of backyard soccer games in the Stroud household

34:15 – More energy, more energy, more energy!

35:00 – What does Seattle do well? Austin FC comes into match needing a result

40:30 – Austin FC tickets breakdown

43:00 – Austin FC has another game rescheduled to be a nationally-televised matchup

46:50 – BLOOPERS!

