Austin FC's Q2 Stadium nominated for 'Stadium of the Year 2021' online vote

StadiumDB.com is holding a "Stadium of the Year 2021" vote, and Q2 Stadium is one of 23 nominated stadiums from around the world.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC players and fans know how special of a place Q2 Stadium is.

In its inaugural season in the MLS, Q2 Stadium quickly emerged as one of the league's prominent home environments. Officials have confirmed Austin FC was the only MLS club in 2021 to sell out all 17 of its regular-season home matches in 2021, with an average attendance of 20,738.

Now, StadiumDB.com is holding a "Stadium of the Year 2021" vote, and Q2 Stadium is one of 23 nominated stadiums from around the world. Other stadiums from the U.S. nominated include: Lower.com Field in Columbus, New American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, Protective Stadium in Birmingham, TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Wild Horse Pass Stadium in Chandler. Other nominations are in Turkey, Qatar, Romania, Cameroon, Algeria, Cambodia, Germany, Argentina, Spain, Ecuador and Iraq.

Here is a look at the stadiums nominated from around the world:

To cast your vote, click here.

Austin FC will kick off its second MLS season from Q2 Stadium on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. Here is a look at KVUE's 2022 season guide.

