Austin FC, Q2 support local nonprofits with $150K grant

The Q-mmunity Gives grant program supports nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC and Q2 Stadium are teaming up to support local nonprofits.

The Q-mmunity Gives grant program supports nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas.

The partnership will award three $50,000 grants to three nonprofit organizations.

“During its first two years, the Q-mmunity Gives grant program has shown its ability to make a direct impact in our community, and as such, it has become a staple in our calendar,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “We’re grateful to be aligned with Q2 on this key initiative given the importance of directly supporting Austin’s nonprofit community.”

“We’re excited to partner with Austin FC to support the Central Texas nonprofit community,” said Q2 Chief Executive Officer Matt Flake. “Our mission is centered on building strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions, and we look forward to supporting three local nonprofits to expand their community service and impact.”

A list of requirements to qualify for the grant and the application can be found on Austin FC's website.

Applications are open from now until Oct. 16. Organizations wishing to apply for a Q-mmunity Gives grant can do so by clicking here.