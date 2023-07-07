Austin FC and Q2 Stadium take home two Play to Zero awards

The stadium received recognition as a Waste Leader and an Energy Player.

AUSTIN, Texas — Q2 Stadium and Austin FC were recognized in multiple categories in the 2023 Play to Zero awards presented by Green Sports Alliance (GSA).

The stadium - home to Austin FC - received recognition as a "Waste Leader and an Energy Player." The Play to Zero awards celebrates "innovations in sustainability as we move and commit to net-zero energy, water and waste in the sports industry," the GSA website states.

“From the earliest stages of planning and designing Q2 Stadium, sustainability has remained a key area of focus in creating a venue which we want to be a community asset for decades to come,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “We’re honored to have the GSA recognize our commitment to finding innovative solutions so that our stadium and matchday experience leave a minimal waste and climate footprint.”

Q2 Stadium was named Waste Leader due to its matchday waste diversion rate of more than 50%. The stadium and team work together with the Club's Official Waste Recycling Partner, Texas Disposal Systems. During a home match, the average waste diversion rate is 73.15% in 2023. During the March 4 game vs CF Montréal, there was a waste diversion rate of 91.36%.

Q2 Stadium was also recognized as an Energy Player for having a 30% reduction in energy use. Q2 Stadium was able to achieve this with the help of solar panels on the southern roof, fans are able to bring reusable water vessels to games, multiple electric vehicle parking spots near the stadium and open corners for a natural cooling breeze.

Austin FC and Q2 Stadium received these honors at the 2023 GSA Summit at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in late June.

In July 2022, construction of a new CapMetro rail station began, with the new station serving as encouragement for fans to take public transportation to the stadium.

A full list of all the recipients of the Play to Zero awards can be found here.