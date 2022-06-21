Austin FC collaborates with local skate shop No-Comply for Go Skate Day event

The soccer club said the collaboration will help connect the soccer and skateboarding communities in Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austin FC announced a partnership with local Austin skate shop No-Comply that will include a product collaboration and launch event.

The soccer club said the collaboration will help connect the soccer and skateboarding communities in Austin.

No-Comply has been a part of the city’s skate culture since 2007, selling skateboards, shoes, apparel and more from its shop on West 12th Street.

On June 21, Austin FC and No-Comply will host a Go Skate Day event, a launch for the collaboration at Empire Control Room and Garage in Downtown Austin. The event will be preceded by an open skate session at House Park hosted by No-Comply, Austin FC said.

“The collaboration is the first of its kinds in MLS and is part of the Club’s continued focus to connect with all parts of Austin culture,” Austin FC said in a release.

The celebration will feature a premiere of a new Austin FC-inspired skate video, a first look at collaboration apparel and a chance for community members to come together and skate.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with DJ sets and a performance by a special musical guest beginning at 8 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the even should RSVP here.