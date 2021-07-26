Fight to save local Austin skate shop from demolition

Austin's Historic Landmark Commission talked about demolishing the site of the No Comply Skate Shop on West 12th Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fans of a beloved skate shop near Downtown Austin are fighting to save it from demolition.

Austin Community College bought the land the building is on in 2009, so it wants to demolish it to expand the ACC campus nearby.

The commission got more than 4,000 emails from people who oppose the demolition. Many of them said the building should be declared a historic landmark to save it.

The owner says if that doesn't happen, he needs more time to find a new place for his business.

On Monday night, commissioners recommended that ACC go back and consider peoples' comments about the demolition.