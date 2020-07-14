x
soccer

Austin FC's stadium design to include beer hall, two-level merchandise store

Austin FC's three-story north building will house a 400-person capacity “beer hall”, a two-level Austin FC merchandise store and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC, Major League Soccer's twenty-seventh club, announced a design update to the stadium's "north building," which includes a 400-person beer hall, a two-level Austin FC merchandise store and a variety of group hospitality options. 

The "north building" is a three-story structure at the northern perimeter of the club’s $260 million stadium, which is scheduled to open in Spring 2021. According to Austin FC officials, the north building design has been updated to prominently feature a new beer hall available to all ticketed guests before, during and after stadium events. The newly created interior-space will feature 18 taps, 20 TV screens, a large video wall and air-conditioning in the 400-person capacity space. 

The beer hall will be located on the second floor of the building and will also feature a limited set of food options accompanying the wide selection of beers and other drink options, Austin FC officials said.

“The North Building design update represents an investment in guest amenities which we believe will be in high demand during a stadium event,” commented Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. “The driving force behind this important upgrade was our desire to create natural gathering areas while simultaneously enhancing food, drink, and Austin FC merchandise service capabilities.”

Aside from the beer hall – which will remain open after each Austin FC regular season match – team officials said the East Club will also convert into a post-match space for all ticketed guests at the conclusion of all Austin FC regular season and playoff matches. The East Club is a private membership benefit for East Club members before and during all Austin FC regular season and playoff matches.

The design announcement comes after the club recently announced its first roster signing, Rodney Redes of Asuncion, Paraguay, and the team's assistant coach, Davy Arnaud. 

Austin-based retailer, YETI Coolers, was also named as a team sponsor in February. 

