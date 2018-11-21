AUSTIN, Texas — This game is simple for the Longhorns: win and clinch a berth to the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Dec. 1.

Kansas has the opportunity to spoil Texas' entire season with an upset and it hasn't been very long since the last time the Jayhawks beat the Longhorns in football... yes in football. It was 2016. Kansas nailed a field goal at the end of regulation to tie the game and then hit another to win 24-21 in overtime.

RELATED | Longhorns look to keep Big 12 Championship hopes alive in game against Jayhawks

Longhorns' quarterback Sam Ehlinger expected to play against Kansas

ESPN gives Texas an 84.2 percent chance to defeat the Kansas Jayhawks, according to its football power index. This is the highest percentage UT has been given all season.

UT PICK 'EM STANDINGS

So, after UT defeated Iowa State 24-10 in Austin, let's take a look at the KVUE UT pick 'em standings:

Mike Barnes -- 8-1

Bryan Mays -- 7-2

Shawn Clynch -- 7-2

Paul Livengood -- 6-3

Tim Ryan -- 6-3

Hank Cavagnaro -- 6-3

Jay Wallis -- 5-4

Andrew McKibbin -- 4-4 ***(McKibbin was on vacation for the first pick)***

RELATED | UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-Iowa State winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-Texas Tech winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-West Virginia winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-Oklahoma State winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-Baylor winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its UT-OU winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its Texas-Kansas State winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its Texas-TCU winner. What is your score prediction?

UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its Texas-USC winner. What is your score prediction?

KVUE STAFF PICKS ITS UT-KANSAS WINNER

Now, the KVUE staff members made their picks for the Texas-Kansas game. This is what they predicted:

Mike Barnes, KVUE Sports Director:

Texas 45, Kansas 13.

Bad weather could hold the scoring down, but it won’t stop Texas from picking up a big win. 45-13 Longhorns.

Shawn Clynch, KVUE Sports Reporter:

Texas 33, Kansas 17.

So, it comes down to this! Win in Lawrence or settle for a "less than desirable" bowl game destination. Beat the Jayhawks without Bevo’s presence? That’s not a tall task... or is it? The crowd won’t be a factor. Half the seats will be occupied at KU’s Memorial Stadium. Texas hasn’t exactly blown the doors off Kansas in Lawrence in years past and the Jayhawks next head coach, Les Miles will be present, too. The Longhorns played perhaps their best football defensively of the season against Iowa State. Meanwhile, Kansas dropped 40 points on Oklahoma’s defense. According to Texas defense end Breckyn Hager, the Sooners’ defense is “trash.”

I concur.

However, UT’s defense is NOT trash. I expect the Jayhawks to manage to stay 14-17 points behind an inspired effort for David Beatty’s curtain call as Kansas’ head coach. Sam Ehlinger is expected to play, and UT’s offensive line is beginning to win more battles on the line of scrimmage than not, which means plenty of time to pick apart a Jayhawks secondary.

Texas clinches a trip to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship Game. Longhorns will win, 33-17.

Who will Texas play in the title game? Sooners or Mountaineers? We’ll have to wait until Friday night to determine that.. P.S.: WVU wins, 47-44

Paul Livengood, KVUE Digital Sports Producer/Digital Desk Editor:

Texas 31, Kansas 24.

Kansas fans will forever bask in the glory that was 2016, when the Jayhawks shocked everyone and beat the Longhorns 24-21 in overtime. Shane Buechele started that game and the roster was chop full of inexperienced freshman and sophomore talent. History will not repeat itself in Lawrence, Kansas. Texas knows it has to win to get into the Big 12 title game. And quite frankly, Kansas doesn't have the talent UT has, in my opinion. Texas has struggled on the road this season, so I don't think they'll "run away with it." However, they will not lose. They will win this game on Friday and then have their eyes glued on the television screens Saturday to see who their Big 12 Championship opponent will be. Texas players will be hyped either way: they get another crack at a rival in Oklahoma or a chance to avenge the heartbreaking 42-41 loss to West Virginia.

Bryan Mays, KVUE Daybreak Anchor:

Texas 31, Kansas 17.

Texas has everything to play for and I think they will rise to the occasion. The weather will be a factor and that should favor the Longhorns. Tre Watson and Keaontay Ingram should get a bunch of touches and carry the load. The Texas defense will pick up where they left off and hold Kansas to just 17 points. Texas wins 31-17 to set up a Big 12 title game appearance for Texas.

Hank Cavagnaro, KVUE News Reporter:

Texas 3, Kansas 70.

Now, you may be wondering, 'huh, Hank must have gotten his teams mixed up' or 'no way he actually wrote this.'

Yes. I'm calling for a Kansas 67 point victory.

The Jayhawks are rolling into their last game under the Beaty era and have the promise of Les Miles coming in to be our savior. But for this game, Pooka is going to run all over the UT defense. I'm thinking four rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and even tossing one in the air. Kansas' defense has been a turnover monster (I know, I know, we played Rutgers and that's the equivalent of turnover steroids) which will also keep true for this week. So, going into the last weekend, Kansas keeps up its home winning streak against the Longhorns (people forget Kansas beat Texas in football in 2016) and ends the year on a high note. Is this prediction going to come true? Almost 100 percent, not a chance. Am I having fun because I'm so far out of the standings and I'm an extremely proud Kansas graduate? You bet your bottom dollar I am! Rock Chalk and thank God basketball season is finally here!

Jay Wallis, KVUE News Reporter:

Texas 37, Kansas 13.

The Longhorns have the chance to play in the Big 12 Championship if they can beat the Jayhawks. Even with it being an up and down season for this 8-3 squad, this is a team currently in control of its own destiny -- and these players know it. While there have been questions of matchups on certain sides of the ball in previous games, this regular season finale is not a fair fight. Texas is the better team in practically every way and that should show on the field. With it being the last game of the season, expect Kansas to pull out as much trickery as they have up their sleeves. We'll have to see if freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr. can build on his breakout performance, albeit against a bad OU defense. But no matter who is in at quarterback, the Longhorns will get their passing game going, make big defensive plays and start preparing for the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tim Ryan, KVUE News Director:

Texas 42, Kansas 14.

UT starts slow and falls behind in the first quarter, but pours it on to dominate 42-14, earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship and a rematch with the Sooners. Hook ‘Em.

Andrew McKibbin, KVUE Dayside Executive Producer:

Texas 41, Kansas 10.

Only one thing to say about this one: k (lower case intended) U. Longhorns win big this week: UT 41... kU 10.

FAN VOTE:

We also asked you: Austinites, the fans and general public. This is what you decided:

This is also the greatest disparity in KVUE UT Pick Em history. Thanks, Hank.

KICKOFF

Kick off for Texas-Kansas is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Friday Nov. 23.

© 2018 KVUE-TV