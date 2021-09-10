Austin-area teacher competing in $1 million challenge during UT-Oklahoma State football game

If she completes a 15-yard pass through a target, she'll win the $1 million donation to fund local school projects.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-area teacher will have the opportunity to win a $1 million donation to Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation this Saturday during the Texas vs. Oklahoma State football game.

Gretchen Knape, a second-grade teacher at Rough Hollow Elementary School in Spicewood, Texas, will attempt a 15-yard pass through a target for the $1 million. According to the contest rules, if Knape does not successfully complete the 15-yard pass, then she'll get a second opportunity from 10 yards away to win a $10,000 donation.

Knape said she's always wanted to be a teacher from a very young age and would like the potential donation money to be dedicated to outdoor learning spaces for their students and more hands-on STEAM activities.

To prepare for the 15-yard challenge, Knape said she'll be training with the three football players in her household: her husband, who played quarterback in high school, and her two boys.

"I live with three football players, so I am definitely going to get some great training, maybe even too much," Knape said. "They are coaching me every day mentally and physically for the big throw!"

Donations will be used by Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation to fund nonprofit DonorsChoose school and classroom projects or gift certificates for schools in the local Promotion Area for the applicable Game, the contest rules state.

In last week's challenge at the Duke vs. North Carolina game, eighth-grade teacher Sara scored $2,500 to fund her local classroom projects.

Good luck to Mrs. Knape!