Here's a look into 120-plus years of Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs history

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Texas and TCU will meet for the 90th time. The series is actually older than the illustrious Texas-Oklahoma rivalry and nearly as old as both of Texas' rivalries against Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Texas and Oklahoma first played each other in 1900. You can read more about the history of that game by clicking here. Texas-TCU is three years older than the Red River Showdown is. The Longhorns' and Horned Frogs' first game against each other was played in 1897, three years after the start of the Texas A&M and Arkansas rivalries in 1894.

Texas won the inaugural matchup, 18-10. In fact, Texas dominated this series early on. The Longhorns did not lose the first 14 games until TCU finally pulled out a 15-12 road win in 1929.

UT and TCU met almost annually – except for a small drought from 1918-1924 and a few single years in between – until 1996. Up until 1996, Texas was a member of the Southwest Conference since 1918. That's when UT left the Southwest Conference for the Big 12 Conference. The Horned Frogs were also a member of the Southwest Conference until the mid-1990s, when they joined the Western Athletic Conference, otherwise known as the "WAC."