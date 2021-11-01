Texas baseball releases 2022 season schedule

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns baseball team released its 2022 season schedule on Thursday, coming off a 50-17 record in 2021 and a trip to the College World Series.
The University of Texas will open its season with a three-game series against in-state opponent Rice. The Big 12 slate begins with a road series against Texas Tech in March and concludes in Austin for a home series against the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, from May 25 to May 29.
Here is a look at the full schedule:
*Bolded opponents depict home games*
- Feb. 18-20: vs. Rice (3 games)
- Feb. 22-23: at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2 games)
- Feb. 25-27: vs. Alabama
- March 1: at Sam Houston
- March 4: vs. Tennessee (Shriners Hospital Classic, Houston)
- March 5: vs. LSU (Shriners Hospital Classic, Houston)
- March 6: vs. UCLA (Shriners Hospital Classic, Houston)
- March 8-9: vs. Texas State (1 home, 1 away)
- March 11-13: at South Carolina (3 games)
- March 15: at College of Charleston
- March 16: at The Citadel
- March 18-20: vs. Incarnate Ward (3 games)
- March 22: vs. Central Arkansas
- March 25-27: at Texas Tech (3 games)
- March 29: vs. Texas A&M
- April 1-3: at Oklahoma (3 games)
- April 5: vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley
- April 8-10: vs. TCU (3 games)
- April 12: vs. Stephen F. Austin
- April 14-16: at Kansas State (3 games)
- April 19-20: vs. Air Force (2 games)
- April 22-24: vs. Baylor (3 games)
- April 26: at UT-Rio Grande Valley
- April 29-May 1: vs. Oklahoma State (3 games)
- May 3: vs. Houston Baptist
- May 6-8: at West Virginia (3 games)
- May 10: vs. Texas Southern
- May 17: vs. Sam Houston
- May 19-21: vs. Kansas (3 games)
