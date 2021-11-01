Texas baseball releases 2022 season schedule

The Longhorns are coming off a 50-17 record in 2021 and a trip to the College World Series in Omaha.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns baseball team released its 2022 season schedule on Thursday, coming off a 50-17 record in 2021 and a trip to the College World Series.

The University of Texas will open its season with a three-game series against in-state opponent Rice. The Big 12 slate begins with a road series against Texas Tech in March and concludes in Austin for a home series against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, from May 25 to May 29.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

*Bolded opponents depict home games*

Feb. 18-20: vs. Rice (3 games)

Feb. 22-23: at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2 games)

Feb. 25-27: vs. Alabama

March 1: at Sam Houston

March 4: vs. Tennessee (Shriners Hospital Classic, Houston)

March 5: vs. LSU (Shriners Hospital Classic, Houston)

March 6: vs. UCLA (Shriners Hospital Classic, Houston)

March 8-9: vs. Texas State (1 home, 1 away)

March 11-13: at South Carolina (3 games)

March 15: at College of Charleston

March 16: at The Citadel

March 18-20: vs. Incarnate Ward (3 games)

March 22: vs. Central Arkansas

March 25-27: at Texas Tech (3 games)

March 29: vs. Texas A&M

April 1-3: at Oklahoma (3 games)

April 5: vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley

April 8-10: vs. TCU (3 games)

April 12: vs. Stephen F. Austin

April 14-16: at Kansas State (3 games)

April 19-20: vs. Air Force (2 games)

April 22-24: vs. Baylor (3 games)

April 26: at UT-Rio Grande Valley

April 29-May 1: vs. Oklahoma State (3 games)

May 3: vs. Houston Baptist

May 6-8: at West Virginia (3 games)

May 10: vs. Texas Southern

May 17: vs. Sam Houston

May 19-21: vs. Kansas (3 games)