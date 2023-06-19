Former Texas Longhorn finds a new home, selling homes

After finishing his football career in 2023, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has found a new path.

AUSTIN, Texas — Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has been making tackles his whole life. Now, he’s tackling life after football by selling homes.

"Obviously I didn’t play as much as I wanted to and that really put me in a bad head space," said Tucker-Dorsey. "I came here for a reason and that didn’t get done."

Studies show less than 2% of college football players make it to the NFL, leaving the other 98% wondering, what’s next?

"If I go to the NFL, the shelf life is maybe about three years," explained Tucker-Dorsey. "I know [real estate] is the opportunity of a lifetime."

It especially is with the mentor he has. Thanks to his connections at the University of Texas, real estate legend Gary Keller has become a staple in Tucker-Dorsey's life.

"It really now has transitioned more so from business to family," said Tucker-Dorsey. "He just lets me know that I'm on my own path."

That advice has kept Tucker-Dorsey humble and also hungry to be one of the best Realtors in the business. He hopes to be successful enough to give back to his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.

"Start my nonprofit, that's what I'm doing down the road," said Tucker-Dorsey. "I've got to be an example. They've got to look at me and say, I can be like him one day.'"

