Fastbreak Fashion with Texas women's basketball's Taylor Jones

Cory Mose went one-on-one with the UT transfer at Pavement thrift store and found she has a story like no other.

AUSTIN, Texas — When you see Taylor Jones for the first time, one thing stands out – her height. She's not hiding from anybody being 6 feet, 4 inches tall while rocking a size 12 men's shoe.

As impressive as that is, I was more intrigued with who Taylor is as a person and not just an athlete.

The Oregon State transfer comes from the small town of Forney, Texas. She grew up riding horses while, of course, being the tallest student in her classes.

The avid Cody Johnson fan loves fashion as well, so shopping around Pavement off Guadalupe Street was just her cup of tea.

Taylor opened up about her shoe game, the decision to transfer to the 40 Acres and Texas women's basketball head coach Vic Schaefer's alter ego when he takes off his suit jacket during a game. While chatting about all that, we both found some thrift store gems as well.

Taylor and the team will start their March Madness journey on Saturday when they face 13th seeded East Carolina at the Moody Center.

