Shay Holle growing closer to family of seven throughout historic season

Texas women's basketball's Shay Holle has felt the support from her four older sisters as they cheer on from the stands.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a local product has its pros and cons on the collegiate level. Staying close to home gives you the option to go home to wash laundry, eat at your favorite childhood restaurant or, most importantly, feel the support from your family.

Westlake graduate Shay Holle has experienced that love throughout the Longhorns' historic season. Her four older sisters have made an effort to come watch (and scream) for the youngest in the family as much as possible.

"I just can't help it," Bailey Holle said when referring to her cheers from the crowd.

"You can see my mom jump up during the games," said Shay.

"Mostly it's at the refs. I get it from my mom," explained Shay's mother, Michelle.

You can sense the passion from this family as they watch the youngest sister compete. Unfortunately, Shay only has a couple years of eligibility left, so her family will have to start thinking about how they'll spend their time once it's over.

"I'll start playing golf again," joked Shay's father, Eric.

"It'll be exciting to see what career she ends up going into," said sister Brooke Holle about Shay, "Her as a young adult instead of her as an athlete."

The love of sports have bonded this bloodline, but they're ready to open up a new chapter once Shay's career completes.

