AUSTIN — Tom Herman is getting help from former Kansas coach David Beaty as he prepares for a highly anticipated matchup against The University of Oklahoma.

Beaty, who was fired from his job at Kansas, just coached against Texas on Friday, Nov, 23, when the Jayhawks lost to the Longhorns 24-17. Now, he will help the Longhorns prepare for the Big 12 Championship game.

RELATED: Texas Longhorns will face Oklahoma Sooners in Big 12 Championship game

Beaty is known as a great recruiter, especially in the Dallas area. But Herman said he’s using Beaty’s knowledge for a self-scouting report.

“More about just what did you see from us,” said Herman. “What were our tendencies.”

Beaty should be joining the Longhorns this week but the weather has delayed his arrival.

“The snow in Kansas City is making the physical appearance of David Beaty very difficult right now," Herman said.

Texas plays Oklahoma for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. on KVUE.

RELATED: Texas punches ticket to Big 12 Championship with win over Kansas, 24-17

© 2018 KVUE-TV