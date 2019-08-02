Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte had a “Town Hall” with Longhorns fans on Wednesday evening.

The presentation started at 6:30 p.m. at the LBJ Auditorium on the University of Texas at Austin campus. It was similar to Town Hall meetings Del Conte had while he was athletic director at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

He talked about a wide range of topics with a slideshow presentation to back up what he said about the Game Day experience for UT games, the remodeling of facilities, the money needed for the projects and ticket prices.

One of the last topics was the rivalry with Texas A&M.

"Rivalry games are important to the state of Texas," Del Conte said. "If we're not going to be able to play A&M, we have to have great games in DKR."

RELATED:

Texas governor 'working' to bring back Longhorns-Aggies rivalry game

Texas A&M turned down a chance to play Texas in football, school says

Del Conte spent a good part of his speech talking about the facilities.

“If you live in a house for 30 years and you never remodel it, what do you think the new owners are going to do?” Del Conte asked. “We have some great facilities. Our bones are great, we just need to make some improvements.”

He pointed out lots of changes at the University of Texas. Some involve the facilities. Others involve the game day atmosphere.

Many concession prices are going down in 2019.

“Game Day is incredible,” Del Conte said. “It’s important for us to move that to basketball, to baseball, to softball as we continue to move on.”

He showed slides showing how sight lines could be affected because of the South End Zone project.

Del Conte’s presentation lasted for almost 40 minutes and then he opened the presentation up to questions.

“If you demand excellence, which we do, we have to provide excellence.”

Here is a look at some of the slides shown via @TexasLonghorns:

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey talks Breckyn Hager haircut, UT 'Minister of Culture' role on GMA

Texas football drew more fans in 2018 despite attendance drop nationwide

Matthew McConaughey pumps up UT basketball team, ministers culture in burnt orange suit

'Minister of Culture' | Matthew McConaughey gets special role at UT's new basketball arena