Texas Longhorns' Bijan Robinson wins 2022 Doak Walker Award

Robinson is the fourth Longhorn to win the award.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas junior running back Bijan Robinson is the 2022 recipient of the Doak Walker Award, honoring the nation's top college running back.

Robinson is the fourth Longhorn to win the award, joining two-time winner Ricky Williams (1997, 1998), Cedric Benson (2004) and D'Onta Foreman (2016). The award has been given annually since 1990.

In his acceptance speech, Robinson singled-out the Longhorns' running back coach, Tashard Choice, as integral to his success.

"I appreciate Coach Choice for just always getting me prepared every single week and understanding defenders and the angles that they're coming from and how they tackle," Robinson said. "So, it's just a blessing to have him. And, obviously, just the God-given talent."

According to Texas Sports, Robinson leads the nation in tandem yards with 1,894 (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving), is second in total touchdowns (20) and is averaging a Big 12-best 131.7 rushing yards and 157.83 all-purpose yards per game.

Robinson has nine 100-yard rushing games in the last 10 outings, including a pair of 200-yard efforts. He has also rushed for a touchdown in 10 of 12 games this year, with multiple rushing touchdowns on five occasions.

Robinson ranks fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns (18), fifth in rushing yards (1,580), all-purpose yards (157.83 ypg) and points scored (120) and sixth in rushing yards per game (131.7). He leads the Big 12 in each category.

Texas Sports said that his 1,580 rushing yards on the year are the seventh-most in a season in program history and his 18 rushing touchdowns and nine 100-yard rushing games are the fifth-most.

For his career, Robinson ranks fourth on the Texas Longhorns' all-time rushing list with 3,410 yards, trailing only Williams (6,279), Benson (5,540) and Earl Campbell (4,443). He is also fourth in UT history in total touchdowns with 41 (33 rushing, 8 receiving) and tandem yards (4,215).

Robinson has rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back season, making him the first Texas running back to do so since Benson in 2003-04, though Vince Young did it in 2004-05 at quarterback.

For more of Robinson's stats, see Texas Sports' full press release on his Doak Walker Award win.

The same day it was announced Robinson had won the Doak Walker Award, he was also named to the Walter Camp All-American First Team. He is the first Texas running back to receive first-team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation since Benson in 2004.