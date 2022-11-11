Top 20 matchup: Texas and Washington set to play in Valero Alamo Bowl

The 30th annual Alamo Bowl will be held on December 29 at the Alamodome, and there should be plenty of UT fans making the trip down from Austin.

SAN ANTONIO — This year's Valero Alamo Bowl will feature the University of Texas and the University of Washington, according to an announcement made Sunday.

The matchup is the seventh time in the last nine years the game has featured two Top 20 teams.

This will be the 30th time the Alamodome hosts the bowl game, set for December 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available here. There should be a lot of orange in the stands as Longhorn fans make their way down from Austin and across Texas.

UT had an up and down season, finishing third in the Big 12 with an 8-4 overall record. The Longhorns didn't lose a game by more than a single score all year, falling to Alabama, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU by a combined 18 points. They walloped Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown game, 49-0, and also beat Big 12 champion Kansas State.

Texas' Bijan Robinson may be the best running back in the country, a key piece of a high-powered offense. He's gained almost 1,900 total yards this season and scored 20 touchdowns.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is still finding his way as a redshirt freshman, but he's had his moments. Longhorn fans will hope that he can put it all together in the Alamodome.

Washington is 10-2 behind Michal Penix Jr., one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Their only losses came on the road against UCLA and Arizona State, but they won their final six games of the year, beating Arizona, Cal, Oregon State and Oregon in consecutive weeks.

At one point, Utah appeared to be the likely Pac 12 representative in the Alamo Bowl, but that changed Friday night when the Utes upset USC in the Pac 12 Championship Game, which reshuffled the bowl destinations for both teams. Utah won the conference's bid for the Rose Bowl, while USC ended up in the Cotton Bowl to face Tulane.