Austin ranked as No. 1 college city, new data says

Raise those horns, Austin! The home of the Longhorns has earned the top place in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says.

In a new study from WalletHub, Austin has come out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a score of 61.28 and is home to the University of Michigan Wolverines.

The study determined their rankings through three different metrics within each city:

Wallet "Friendliness" or Affordability for students

Social Environment

Academic and Economic Opportunities

Although Austin, home to the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns, was ranked at the top of the list, the capital of the Lone Star State didn't make the top of the list for each individual metric.

When it came to "Wallet Friendliness" or Affordability for students, Austin ranked No. 204 out of 415, which is a meager 49.16% on the list. The city that ranked No. 1 for affordability was Edinburg, Texas, which is close to McAllen.

With all the things that Austin has to offer, it's no surprise that the city is No. 12 for "Social Environment," but Honolulu, Hawaii takes the cake for the best social scene for students.

For the last ranking, "Academic and Economic Opportunities," Austin is No. 21, with No. 1 being given to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Even though Austin didn't rank No. 1 for all three metrics, Austin did maintain its No. 1 position for best college city for a large city. A large city, according to WalletHub, is determined to be a city with a population over 300,000.

Hook 'em, Austin!