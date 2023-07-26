Texas QB Arch Manning has signed his first NIL deal

On Tuesday, Manning announced an exclusive partnership with the trading card company Panini America.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has signed his first name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.

On Tuesday, Manning announced an exclusive partnership with the trading card company Panini America. He signed a "Throwback Black Prizm 1of1" card that will be auctioned off.

As of early Wednesday morning, the bid for the card was more than $60,000.

According to ESPN, this is the start of a multiyear deal that will see Panini create trading cards and will include exclusive autographs from Manning. Manning will be included in NIL trading card products from Panini and will also collaborate to develop his own cards.

A tweet from Manning stated that 100% of the proceeds from the card's sale will go to a nonprofit through St. David's HealthCare and the St. David's Foundation. The winner of the auction will also participate in a meet-and-greet with Manning, catch passes from him and take part in the check presentation of the auction proceeds, according to ESPN.

This upcoming season will be Manning's first with the Longhorns. An All-American and four-time all-state honoree, he is the grandson of former professional quarterback Archie Manning, nephew of former professional quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and son of Cooper Manning.