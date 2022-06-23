Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, commits to UT Austin

Manning also considered the University of Alabama and University of Georgia.

AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning is officially becoming a Texas Longhorn.

The star high school football player – and nephew of brothers Eli and Peyton Manning – announced his commitment to the University of Texas at Austin on Twitter Thursday.

Before settling on the Texas school, Manning also considered the University of Alabama, University of Georgia, Louisiana State University, Clemson University and University of Virginia.

Arch Manning, quarterback at New Orlean's Isidore Newman School, received the title of ESPN's No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023.

Manning is the next generation in a family line of football greats. His father is former Ole Miss wide receiver Cooper Manning, brother to Peyton Manning of Colts and Broncos fame, and Eli Manning, a former New York Giants quarterback and two-time MVP at the Super Bowl. His grandfather, Archie Manning, was a quarterback who spent most seasons playing for the New Orleans Saints.